Eisenerzpreis
|
20.10.2023 00:45:12
Rio Tinto to up production capacity at Gudai-Darri, its newest iron ore mine
Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) is seeking to increase production capacity at its newest iron ore mine, Gudai-Darri, to 50 million tonnes a year at a cost of around A$130 million $70 million through incremental productivity gains.Rio Tinto reported a 1.2% rise in its third-quarter iron ore shipments on Tuesday, as it ramped up production at its Gudai-Darri mine in the Pilbara, Western Australia.The world’s biggest iron ore producer shipped 83.9 million tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making ingredient from its Pilbara operations in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 82.9 Mt a year earlier.The $3.1 billion Gudai-Darri mine began production last year and reached its planned annual capacity of 43 million tonnes in less than 12 months later.Gudai-Darri features an unprecedented deployment of technology, for the world’s second largest miner, including the use of robotics for the ore sampling laboratory, as well as for distribution of parts in the new workshop.The planned capacity increase will be achieved through upgrades within the plant including chutes and conveyor belts, as well as utilising an existing incremental crushing and screening facility already on site.Since development commenced in April 2019, more than 14 million work hours have culminated in the delivery of Rio Tinto’s 17th and most technologically advanced iron ore mine in the Pilbara, Rio said.The larger operation will require additional mining fleet, including haul trucks and diggers, as well as a small expansion of the product stockyards. The capacity increase is subject to environmental, heritage and other relevant approvals. “What we have learnt during the rapid ramp-up of Gudai-Darri has given us the confidence to find better ways to increase capacity at our newest and most technologically advanced mine, Rio Tinto Iron Ore Managing Director of Pilbara Mines, Matthew Holcz, said in the statement.“Rather than taking a capital-intensive approach to replicate existing infrastructure, we have now identified a low-capital pathway to creep capacity to 50 million tonnes a year,” Mines said.The capital intensity of any increase in capacity of Gudai-Darri is expected to be around $10 per tonne.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Eisenerzpreis
|119,04
|0,03
|0,03
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.