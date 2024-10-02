Goldpreis
|
02.10.2024 19:21:53
Rio2 receives key permits for Fenix gold mine in Chile
Rio2 Limited (TSXV: RIO) says its Chilean subsidiary has received the principle permits required to begin construction at its Fenix gold project. The permits cover mining methods, processing plant, waste dumps and stockpiles, and the closure plan.The project is located in the Maricunga gold belt in the Atacama region.Fenix will be a large, gold oxide heap leach operation with a measured and indicated resource of 398.2 million tonnes at a grade of 0.38 g/t gold, containing almost 4.8 million oz. of gold. The inferred resource is 90.8 million tonnes at 0.33 g/t gold, containing 959,000 oz.With the necessary permits in hand, Rio2 can complete its debt and equity financing for construction, said president and CEO Andrew Cox.Rio2 says Fenix will need an investment of C$316.8 million ($235 million) for both initial and sustaining capital. The project will employ at least 1,200 people during construction and 800 people during a 17-year operational phase.A run-of-mine heap leach is planned, so no crushing or tailings storage facilities are required.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 658,91
|-2,24
|-0,08
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNaher Osten belastet: US-Börsen nach zurückhaltendem Handel marginal fester -- ATX schließt kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Börse in Honkong deutlich höher - Verluste in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch ohne große Ausschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. An den US-Börsen herrscht zur Wochenmitte Zurückhaltung. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich uneinheitlich.