Goldpreis
|
19.06.2024 19:54:16
Robex doubles size of private offering for flagship Kiniero gold project in Guinea
A day after announcing a C$55 million “best efforts” equity financing, Robex Resources (TSXV: RBX) has now doubled the amount to C$110 million. The net proceeds will support the continued development of its Kiniero gold project in Guinea.The upsized offering includes almost 50.7 million units, each of which is priced at C$2.17. Each unit includes one common share and one full share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of Robex at a price of C$2.55 each within the next two years.An over-allotment of 15% has been granted to the agents, led by SCP Resource Finance. It is exercisable up to 30 days after closing.The Kiniero gold project was acquired by Robex in 2022 as part of the business combination with Sycamore Mining. The 470-sq.-km. property includes both the Kiniero project and the adjacent Mansounia exploration licences.The mine operated from 2022 to 2014, producing a total of 418,000 oz. gold for the previous owner.Work to restart the conventional open pit mine began in 2022, and Robex published a feasibility study in June 2023. Existing mining infrastructure will be refurbished and expanded as needed, but minimal additional construction is needed.Initial capital costs were estimated at C$160 million to produce 851,000 oz. over a 9.5-year life. The all-in sustaining cost per ounce is $980. The processing plant will use both gravity and carbon-in-leach recovery. An updated study is to be released in September 2024.Robex has also commenced an extensive drilling program on the numerous deposits identified on the Mansounia leases. Drilling density at depth and along the known lateral extensions is a priority.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 340,00
|13,60
|0,58
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsentscheidungen im Blick: ATX freundlich -- DAX in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag leicht höher, während auch der deutsche Leitindex Zuwächse verbuchen kann. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben unterdessen überwiegend leicht nach.