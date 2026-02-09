|
09.02.2026 22:39:04
Roundup Video: Revival Gold focuses on Utah restart
Revival Gold (TSXV: RVG; US-OTC: RVLGF) is lining up two brownfield United States gold projects for the next leg of studies and drilling as bullion prices resume climbing.The developer holds about 6 million oz. of gold resources across Mercur in Utah and Beartrack-Arnett in Idaho and is targeting more than 160,000 oz. of annual production from the first heap-leach stages of both projects. With large, permit-friendly mining states back in focus for U.S. supply and investment, the company is trying to order the builds so its team can move from Utah into Idaho.“First up, Mercur on private ground, and then we will follow with the Beartrack-Arnett project,” CEO Hugh Agro told The Northern Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby. “And the sequencing actually works well for our development team.”At Mercur, in a Carlin-type district about 57 km from Salt Lake City, Revival is advancing a heap-leach project towards a prefeasibility study by year-end. At Beartrack-Arnett, the timeline is roughly three-and-a-half to four years because parts of the land package require a federal review.Watch the full interview below:Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|5 058,66
|99,64
|2,01
