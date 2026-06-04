|
04.06.2026 15:54:44
Rupert family score big in gold-backed ETFs
INVESTORS that held the proverbial golden egg — in other words, physical bullion — can’t quite claim a 50-fold return, but a 600%-plus return since 2007 is not too shabby.Reinet, the investment vehicle controlled by the family of luxury brands titan Johann Rupert, has made a tidy return from its small €22m investment in SPDR Gold Shares. SPDR is the physically backed gold ETF into which Reinet invested way back in mid-2015.At the end-March reporting period, Reinet reflected the value of its 230,000 SPDR shares at €86m. That’s a nearly fourfold increase in 11 years, making it a standout investment for the group. At last week’s share price Reinet’s shareholding had reduced slightly to €80m, still well ahead of the €61m valuation at the end of March 2025.Rupert, who is executive chair of Reinet, said in commentary on the latest financial results last month, that over the long term, gold could provide a hedge against inflation and offer some protection against value changes in turbulent economic and political times.That’s quite true and despite gold’s recent price retreat amid the Middle East crisis, gold ETF flows have remained positive year-to-date, amassing nearly $17bn. That’s according to World Gold Council data published on Thursday.In May, however, the preference for cash over gold investment was evident. ETF inflows “slowed to a trickle”. Global gold ETF AUM declined 2% month-on-month to $604bn, while holdings eased to 4,121 tons, just shy of February’s record high, the council said.“After April’s notable rebound in activity, global physically backed gold ETFs recorded modest outflows of $2bn, with Europe the only region to register inflows,” the council said.Outflows were most marked in the US (-$1.1bn) where investors either stayed on the sidelines or went into tech ETFs. Inflation fears stemming from Middle East crisis could change the outlook on interest rates. Asia also recorded a $1.2bn outflow in May.A version of this article first appeared in the Financial Mail.The post Rupert family score big in gold-backed ETFs appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 475,45
|41,01
|0,92
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow letztlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich in Rot.