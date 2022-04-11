Goldpreis
|
11.04.2022 20:29:23
Russian gold miner Polyus appoints new CEO
Russian gold miner Polyus (LSE: PLZL) announced Monday the appointment of Alexey Vostokov as its new Chief Executive Officer.Pavel Grachev, who has served as the company’s CEO since 2014, is stepping down from his role to focus on his own business projects, Polyus said, adding that Grachev will also resign from the Board of Directors on April 12.Vostokov joined Polyus in 2014. Since then, he has held a number of executive positions within the company’s corporate division. Vostokov is also a member of the Board of Directors of PJSC Lenzoloto. He was actively involved in a number of landmark transactions at Polyus, including Polyus Re-IPO and acquisition of Sukhoi Log deposit. Along with needing to comply with Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, several companies with exposure to Russia have pulled back.This month, Kinross Gold announced it is selling its Russian assets to Highland Gold Mining for a total of $680 million in cash, a month after suspending its operations in the country.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 951,60
|4,75
|0,24
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiter: US-Börsen auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Letztlich kräftige Verluste in Asien
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich auch zum Handelsschluss auf rotem Terrain. Die amerikanischen Börsen notieren zum Wochenbeginn mit Abschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben zum Wochenstart kräftig nach.