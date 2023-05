Russian Oil Exports Climb Ever-Higher

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Russia may be falling short on the battlefield in Ukraine, but it's running circles around Western regulators.In April, Russia's crude oil exports hit their highest volume since its invasion of Ukraine, according to the International Energy Agency. Around 80% of those exports went to China and India, and as Western nations consider another round of sanctions one EU official told the Financial Times that Russian oil being refined and resold by India could be next on the regulatory hit list.Continue reading