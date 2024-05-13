Platinpreis
|
13.05.2024 09:16:18
SA platinum supply to fall 2% in 2024, says WPIC
PLATINUM was heading for another supply deficit this year calculated by the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) at 476,000 ounces. The metal recorded a 878,000 oz deficit in 2023, the WPIC said in March.Falling mine supply was the main reason for this year’s deficit forecast, largely owing to South Africa where supply was forecast to fall 2% following restructuring of lossmaking mines. Production stoppages due to maintenance and amid sanctioning of parts supplies would result in a 9% decline in Russian production this year.All in all, total platinum supply is expected to remain flat at 7.1 million oz. An improvement in recycled supply will be offset by a 3% decrease in mined supply, down 147,000 oz to a total of 5,47 million oz.Meanwhile, total demand for 2024 is forecast at 7.59 million oz owing to automotive demand growth. First quarter platinum demand from carmakers increased to 832,000 oz – the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2017. An increase in hybrid vehicles over electric vehicles was a driving factor.Automotive platinum demand in 2024 is expected to grow 2% to 3.27 million oz owing to “slowing consumer demand for battery electric vehicles and the continuation of growth in both heavy-duty and hybrid vehicle numbers”.Commenting in the WPIC’s first quarter review, its CEO Trevor Raymond said “rationalisation” of production would “severely constrain” the ability of miners to respond to significant improved demand or higher platinum prices.The year-to-date platinum price has gained a modest 1.85% but over the past three months the price of the metal is nearly 16% stronger.Production and projects in platinum group metals (PGMs) have been cut or slowed this year by Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum, Northam Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater amid operating losses.Sibanye-Stillwater reported a 72% decline in Ebitda for the first quarter of R2.1bn ($113m). First quarter Ebitda of the group’s South African PGM operations fell $314m year-on-year to $77m. In February, Sibanye-Stillwater said it would retrench 852 full time employees and contractors at its South African PGM mines.Commenting on longer term prospects, Raymond said there was continuing downside supply risk “… not least as miners look to reassess production plans and restructure operations to manage the negative impact of the significant decrease in the PGM basket price on mining profitability”.Johnson Matthey described a similar scenario for platinum in a report last week characterised by falling supply and robust demand growth. It added that platinum markets were expected to remain in deficit until 2028.Raymond also said there were gradual improvements in global investor interest platinum’s role in hydrogen technology amid an expected $300bn in public sector tax incentives and subsidies.The post SA platinum supply to fall 2% in 2024, says WPIC appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Platinpreis
|1 060,50
|24,50
|2,36
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen nach Inflationszahlen und neuen Rekorden höher -- ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX mit Rekordschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt hat am Mittwoch nachgegeben. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich in Rekordlaune. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. An den Märkten in Fernost herrschte am Mittwoch nur wenig Bewegung.