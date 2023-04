Sainsbury’s follows Tesco in cutting price of milk by 5p a pint

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Spring oversupply leads to first cut since 2020, although price still third higher than just over year agoSainsbury’s has followed Tesco in cutting the price of milk by 5p a pint as supermarkets take advantage of a spring boost to production.Tesco, the UK’s biggest supermarket, cut the price of milk to 90p for a pint or £1.55 for four pints – a reduction of 10p – for the first time since 2020 this week. Continue reading...