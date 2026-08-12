|
12.08.2026 14:58:00
Salares Norte lifts Gold Fields as other mines falter
Gold Fields (JSE, NYSE: GFI) is leaning on its newest operating mine, Salares Norte in northern Chile, to offset weaker expected production at Gruyere in Australia and Tarkwa in Ghana as the South African miner targets the upper end of its 2026 output guidance.Salares Norte, which began commercial production in 2024 following the difficult relocation of endangered short-tailed chinchillas from the site, is expected to exceed its full-year guidance, Gold Fields said in its first-quarter results. That would help lift group production towards the upper end of its 2.4-million-oz. to 2.6-million-oz. forecast.The performance comes despite another harsh start to the South American winter, with heavy snowfall disrupting power supplies across the region. The conditions forced Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN) to suspend copper production at its Caserones copper-molybdenum operation, while Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) paused mining and processing for several days at Los Pelambres.Salares Norte’s resilience is particularly important after freezing conditions disrupted its ramp-up in 2024. Pipes froze during an early spell of sub-zero weather in the Atacama just as the mine was transitioning from development into a critical production ramp-up, contributing to missed Gold Fields production targets during CEO Mike Fraser’s first year in charge.Mine risksThis year, the pressure has shifted to other parts of Gold Fields’ portfolio. The company flagged risks to production guidance at its Gruyere mine in Western Australia after declining productivity and under-utilization of the mining fleet, which it attributed to high employee turnover.Tarkwa also faces production risks after a slow start in the first quarter, despite a recovery during the second quarter, the miner said. The Ghanaian operation carries additional uncertainty as Gold Fields could potentially lose the operation next year.The contrasting performances make Salares Norte increasingly important to the group’s near-term outlook. A stronger-than-expected contribution from Chile would give Gold Fields room to absorb weakness elsewhere while maintaining its overall production target.Chinchillas throw new wrench in Gold Fields’ Chile plansGold Fields’ financial position has also strengthened as higher gold prices and increased sales volumes boosted cash generation. Net debt fell 34% year on year to $1.3 billion at March 31 from $1.98 billion a year earlier, despite payment of a $1.23-billion final dividend in March.Shares in Gold Fields were last trading 3% higher on Wednesday in New York at $41.65 apiece, giving the company a market value of $36.8 billion.Net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation fell to 0.19 times from 0.26 times at the end of 2025.Free cash flow before discretionary spending such as exploration is expected to roughly double to between $2.39 billion and $2.64 billion. Headline earnings per share for the interim period are forecast to rise 72% to 90% year on year to between $1.98 and $2.18.Ghana weighing local control of Gold Fields’ biggest mineThe company allocated $100 million to a share buyback program in February under its revised capital allocation framework, although repurchases have been limited amid market volatility since the start of the US-Iran war.Windfall watchAttention is also turning to Gold Fields’ 300,000-oz.-a-year Windfall project, Canada’s second-largest undeveloped gold mine by value, where project capital could reach the upper end of the company’s previously adjusted $1.7-billion to $1.9-billion forecast.Environmental permitting remains incomplete, leaving uncertainty around the project’s final investment decision and construction schedule.“Gold Fields will provide a further update once the EIA is approved and FID is confirmed, together with an updated project execution schedule and capital estimate,” the company said, describing Windfall as a future “cornerstone” asset.All-in sustaining costs are forecast at $1,800 to $2,000 per oz., while all-in costs, including non-sustaining growth capital, are expected at $2,075 to $2,300 per oz. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 351,36
|-57,35
|-1,30
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich stärker -- ATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX schließlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.