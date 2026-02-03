|
Serabi Gold keeps mines running after fatal accidents
Brazil-focused Serabi Gold (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI) said mining and milling continue as usual at its Palito Complex and Coringa mine despite two fatal underground accidents last week.The company said a worker died on Jan. 30 in a mining-related traffic accident at the Palito underground operation, with no other injuries reported. A week earlier, another employee was killed at the Coringa underground mine in an accident at the production face.Serabi said it has notified Brazilian authorities, who are conducting formal investigations, and has launched an immediate review of operational effectiveness and safety procedures, signalling tighter oversight and a sharper focus on workforce safety.The company’s focus is on the Tapajós region in Pará State in northern Brazil, where the Palito Complex has consistently produced between 30,000 and 40,000 ounces of gold a year. Serabi plans to double output in the coming years through construction of the Coringa mine and recently reported a copper-gold porphyry discovery on its extensive exploration licence.The miner is headquartered in the UK and maintains a secondary office in Toronto, Canada.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
