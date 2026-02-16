|
16.02.2026 20:52:53
SGDM vs. SLVP: Should Investor Choose a Gold or Silver ETF Right Now? Here's What You Need to Know
The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SLVP) and the Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SGDM) both offer targeted exposure to precious metals miners, but they take distinct approaches.SLVP tracks global companies heavily involved in silver and metals mining, while SGDM zeroes in on U.S. and Canadian gold producers. This comparison looks at cost, performance, risk, sector tilts, and liquidity to help investors assess which fund may better match their portfolio needs.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 895,28
|-97,19
|-1,95
|Silberpreis
|74,45
|-2,16
|-2,82