Silberpreis

74,45
USD
-2,16
-2,82 %
16.02.2026 20:52:53

SGDM vs. SLVP: Should Investor Choose a Gold or Silver ETF Right Now? Here's What You Need to Know

The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SLVP) and the Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SGDM) both offer targeted exposure to precious metals miners, but they take distinct approaches.SLVP tracks global companies heavily involved in silver and metals mining, while SGDM zeroes in on U.S. and Canadian gold producers. This comparison looks at cost, performance, risk, sector tilts, and liquidity to help investors assess which fund may better match their portfolio needs.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Goldpreis 4 895,28 -97,19 -1,95
Silberpreis 74,45 -2,16 -2,82

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Märkte in Fernost uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentieren sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneinheitlich.
