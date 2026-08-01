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01.08.2026 17:15:00
Shell Says Oil Prices Are Headed Higher for Years. Here's the Case for Buying Oil Stocks.
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has made oil prices a near-daily topic of conversation in the media. That's understandable, given the immediate impact that the conflict is having on energy prices. But the really important takeaway from the conflict isn't the impact it is having on commodity prices; it is the vital role that oil and natural gas play in the global economy. Shell (NYSE: SHEL) CEO Wael Sawan recently spoke at a Wall Street Journal conference. The CEO highlighted oil's role in the world, noting that Shell believes oil prices will rise over the longer term, even after the Middle East conflict ends. Here's what you need to know and why you should add some energy exposure to your portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|90,12
|1,09
|1,22
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|84,67
|1,08
|1,29
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