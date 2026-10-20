Shell's Latest LNG Move Has Me Rethinking My Oil Major Pecking Order. Here's Where I'd Rank Exxon and Chevron Now.

Companies make mistakes all the time. Sometimes, those mistakes are bad enough that a stock isn't worth owning. That was my thinking about Shell (NYSE: SHEL) after it cut its dividend in 2020. Today, however, roughly six years after that event, I think the company has proven that it has gotten back on track. And I'm putting Shell back on the list of integrated energy majors that I believe are worth considering.

TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), BP (NYSE: BP), and Shell all made the same basic announcement in 2020. These integrated energy companies were going to begin focusing more on building clean-energy businesses. However, there was a huge difference in how Shell and BP proceeded compared to TotalEnergies. Both Shell and BP cut their dividends, while TotalEnergies made it clear that it was committed to maintaining and growing its dividend over time.

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