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03.09.2026 22:55:01
Should Investors Ride the Silver Boom With a Physical ETF like SIVR or Through Silver Mining Stocks With SLVP?
The Abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEMKT:SIVR) provides direct exposure to the price of physical bullion, while iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SLVP) targets the equity performance of companies involved in silver extraction.These two funds offer distinct ways to play the silver market. Investors choosing between them may decide if they prefer the direct exposure of a physical commodity or the potential of mining companies. While the metal price drives both, the mining stocks are also subject to operational costs, management decisions, and broader equity market trends.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on Aug. 20, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|66,98
|1,65
|2,53
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