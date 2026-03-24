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24.03.2026 09:26:00
Should You Buy Gold After Its 19% Correction? Here's What History Says.
Gold has been a widely recognized store of value for thousands of years, and it's still legal tender in many U.S. states today. However, given the astronomical (and rising) value of a single ounce, you probably won't find anybody trading the yellow metal for groceries or gas.Most gold demand comes from investors who use it to hedge against inflation, economic uncertainty, and political turmoil. Buying physical metal is the surest way to achieve this, but many investors opt for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEMKT: GLD) because they are cost effective and far more convenient to own.Gold soared by 64% in 2025, and while it's hanging on to a modest gain in 2026, it's down by around 19% from its January peak. Could this dip be the ultimate long-term buying opportunity? Here's what history says.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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