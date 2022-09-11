Should You Buy Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Natural gas prices are surging all over the world. Between extreme heat in many parts of the world driving energy demand higher, and Russia's threats to cut supplies to Europe -- not to mention sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- demand for reliable sources of natural gas is roiling the world's energy markets. The challenge with natural gas is that, unlike energy products made from crude oil, such as gasoline and jet fuel, natural gas is more difficult and expensive to transport long distances, especially overseas. That's because it's a gas at ambient temperatures, and to get large volumes into containers to ship, it must either be compressed to very high pressures or liquefied. But with surging energy prices and increasing global demand to meet the world's power needs, it has become cost-effective to liquefy and export it. One company that's led the way here is Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG), the largest pure-play liquefied natural gas (LNG) company in North America, which has also been an extraordinary investment, up more than 80% in the past year and up tenfold over the past decade. But has the best money already been made in Cheniere? What other LNG stocks are out there, worth considering? Keep reading for some ideas. Continue reading