Should You Buy Oil Stocks Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In April of 2020, when futures contracts for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil briefly traded for minus $37, the thought of an energy crisis like the ones in the 1970s or 2008 seemed unimaginable. Now, there's chronic pain at the pump as a gallon of gasoline exceeds $5 throughout much of the U.S.With pain comes opportunities, though -- or so it would seem if you're bullish on oil and, therefore, on the drillers that get it out of the ground. As President Biden declares that ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) "made more money than God this year," investors might wonder whether it's a good time to add some petroleum producers to their portfolios.It's a fair question, albeit not an easy one to answer. The bull and bear camps both have compelling arguments. And surprisingly enough, your final decision could depend less on the oil-price trajectory than on time-tested valuation metrics.Continue reading