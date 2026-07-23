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23.07.2026 09:45:00
Should You Buy Plains All American Stock Now That Crude Oil Prices Are Below $90 a Barrel?
We're seven months into 2026, and it's fair to say investors have faced more headline risk and volatility in oil stocks than they bargained for this year.The on-again/off-again nature of the war in Iran is creating wide swings in oil prices, reminding investors that this corner of financial markets is fraught with headline risk. Yet even with all the turbulence, wholesale West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices are up 49% year to date. In comparison, the S&P Energy Sector Index is up 31.4%, confirming energy's status as the best-performing group in the S&P 500.This energy stock could be durable even if crude prices slump. Image source: Getty Images. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|97,62
|-3,07
|-3,05
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|89,95
|-2,24
|-2,43