10.01.2026 19:47:00
Should You Buy SPDR Gold ETF After Its 64% Rally in 2025? History Says It Could Do This in 2026.
Gold is a shiny yellow metal that sells for a whopping $4,400 per ounce, but it isn't very useful, with very few industrial applications outside the jewelry industry. Instead, most of gold's demand comes from investors who buy it because of its status as one of history's oldest stores of value, which dates back thousands of years.The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: GLD) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that directly tracks the performance of gold, and it rocketed higher by 64% during 2025, outperforming every major U.S. stock market index. Political turmoil, economic uncertainty, and soaring government debt were making investors nervous, so they flocked to the safety of the shiny yellow metal.All of those issues are still present in 2026, which leaves the door open for further upside. History suggests annual returns of over 60% certainly aren't normal, so here's what is likely to happen this year instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
