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22.05.2026 09:00:00
Should You Buy the iShares Silver ETF After Its 35% Plunge? Here's What Could Happen Next.
Silver is a precious metal just like gold and platinum, except it's far more abundant and more widely used in industrial applications. In fact, around half the annual supply of silver is purchased by manufacturers of electronics, alloys, and more. The price of an ounce of silver exploded higher by 144% in 2025, as China announced a series of export restrictions, which sparked fears of a supply shortage. However, the metal is down 35% from last year's peak at recent prices, and more volatility might be ahead.The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that directly tracks the price of silver. Investors can buy it through any major stock trading platform, so it's a popular alternative to buying physical metal, which typically comes with high storage and insurance costs. Here's what it could do next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|75,42
|-1,30
|-1,69
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