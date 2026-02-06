Silberpreis

77,77
USD
6,87
9,69 %
06.02.2026 21:00:00

Should You Buy the iShares Silver ETF After Its Recent 38% Crash? History Suggests It Will Do This Next.

Silver delivered a whopping 144% return last year, and its momentum flowed into 2026, culminating in a record high of over $120 per ounce on Jan. 30. Some investors treat silver like gold, as a store of value, which they buy during times of heightened political and economic uncertainty. However, silver also has vast industrial uses that soak up a significant amount of supply each year.Many investors choose to own the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) as an alternative to physical metal. It's an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that directly tracks the price of silver and can be bought and sold instantly through any investment platform with just a few clicks.Unfortunately, the ETF plunged by as much as 38% over the past week, in line with the sharp decline in the price of silver, as the blistering run over the last 12 months came to an abrupt halt. History says this could happen next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Silberpreis 77,77 6,87 9,69

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
