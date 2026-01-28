|
Sibanye hits new high on BlackRock, gold price boosts
The world’s largest asset management firm has lifted its stake in Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SSW, NYSE: SBSW) above the 5% threshold, sending the South African miner’s shares to an all-time high.In a press release on Wednesday, Sibanye said it has been advised that BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) recently bought additional shares in the company to bring its shareholding to 5.001%.Previously, the US investment firm had already been one of Sibanye’s top institutional shareholders with a 3.57% stake.With the disclosure, Sibanye’s share price soared as much as 3.6% to a record $20.84 in New York. The surge takes its market capitalization to around $14.2 billion.The gains also coincide with an extended rally in precious metals, with gold topping $5,300 an ounce for the first time and silver rising above $117 per ounce. Platinum prices also hit a record high this month.Sibanye is currently one of the world’s largest primary producers of platinum group metals and is a top-tier gold producer, with mines across five continents.In October 2025, Public Investment Corp. (PIC), South Africa’s state-owned asset management firm, also raised its shareholding in Sibanye (more than 20%) to further cement its status as the miner’s largest investor.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
