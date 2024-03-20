Uranpreis
Sibanye-Stillwater appoints head of uranium
Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SSW NYSE: SBSW) announced that it has appointed Greg Cochran as executive vice president head of uranium, effective June 1 2024.Cochran will be responsible for developing and driving strategies to realise and optimise the value of the Group’s substantial uranium resources, as well as for leveraging his track record of value creation in the uranium industry to capitalise on other opportunities that may arise, the company said.Cochran is a respected international mining executive with over 30 years of experience in a diverse range of commodities and in various leadership positions globally and in uranium.His uranium industry experience spans over 15 years, beginning in 2006 when he joined Uranium One’s South Australian team, guided the Honeymoon Mine through its environmental approvals and oversaw the establishment of the Mitsui, Uranium One Australia JV. Cochran also led the due diligence team on Uranium One’s C$3.8 billion acquisition of UrAsia Ltd in 2007, which was the largest uranium transaction in history and was responsible for the integration and management of the Kazakh joint venture interests.Cochran has also led other uranium companies including Namibian-focussed uranium developer Deep Yellow Limited, and most recently, as the Managing Director and CEO of Aurora Energy Metals that has an advanced uranium project in the US. Prior to Aurora he was the CEO Reward Minerals, an aspiring sulphate of potash development company.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
