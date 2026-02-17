|
17.02.2026 15:58:53
Sibanye-Stillwater cuts gold reserves as Kloof curtailed
SIBANYE-Stillwater’s gold mineral reserves fell 6.3% to 9.4 million ounces at end-December owing to a significant writedown at its Kloof mine in Johannesburg.The Johannesburg-listed miner said production constraints at Kloof, including geotechnical considerations that forced the removal of isolated blocks of ground, had impaired the economic viability of the operation, resulting in a 1.4 million oz reduction in mineral reserves.Across the broader South African gold portfolio, which includes DRDGOLD and development projects such as Burnstone in Mpumalanga province, mineral resources dropped sharply, falling 25.5% to 36.4 million oz.Sibanye-Stillwater did not specify the gold reserve price assumption applied to the declaration. The full mineral resources and reserves report, which will include market price assumptions, is due for publication on 24 April 2026.The group’s PGM operations provided a partial offset. South African 4E PGM mineral reserves rose 4.7% to 29.4 million oz, with the Marikana E4 mechanised UG2 project contributing a 2.9 million oz addition following completion of a feasibility study. US PGM mineral reserves edged 2.1% higher to 19.4 million oz.Sibanye-Stillwater also declared a maiden uranium mineral reserve of 25.2 million pounds of uranium oxide at its South African gold operations, underpinned by a completed feasibility study at the Cooke tailings storage facility.At the Century zinc operation in Australia, reserves fell 44.2% to 308,000 tons, with the tailings mineral reserve carrying approximately 18 months of remaining life.The post Sibanye-Stillwater cuts gold reserves as Kloof curtailed appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
