Kupferpreis
|
24.01.2022 12:51:00
Sibanye-Stillwater ditches $1bn Brazil copper and nickel deal
Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SSW) (NYSE: SBSW) has walked away from a $1-billion deal to acquire the Santa Rita nickel and Serrote copper mines in Brazil, which would have boosted its growing battery metals portfolio.The South African miner said the decision followed a “geotechnical event” at Santa Rita, one of the world’s largest nickel-cobalt sulphide open pit mine, which the company thought it to be “material and adverse to the business”.The deal with Appian Capital would have seen Sibanye-Stillwater buying operating companies Atlantic Nickel, which owns the Santa Rita mine, and Mineracao Vale Verder (MVV), which is developing the Serrote mine. It would have also given it a 5% net smelter royalty over potential future underground production at Santa Rita.The acquisition would have also been Sibanye-Stillwater’s fourth battery metal investment in less than a year. In September, the company grabbed a 50% stake in ioneer Ltd’s (ASX: INR) lithium-boron project in Nevada. The company, however, will continue to grow its battery metals portfolio, it said in the statement.Costly acquisitions aheadAnalysts believe the miner faces the risk of costly acquisitions as battery metals prices are hovering around record highs.“Given where nickel, copper and lithium prices sit today, its going to be a lot more difficult to find cheaper assets,” Mandi Dungwa, an analyst at Kagiso Asset Management in Cape Town, said. “Clearly those metals are worth a whole lot more given where we are in commodities prices than two years ago.”Nickel’s usage has grown over the past two years in lithium-ion batteries. The accelerated roll-out of EVs is making certain types of the metal popular among investors, as it can be processed into battery precursor materials. The more traditional use of nickel is in the processing of stainless steel for appliances and utensils. Analysts expect shortages of copper, cobalt, nickel and other industrial materials needed for the shift to a low carbon world, partly due to underinvestment in the mining sector and accelerating demand. (With files from Bloomberg)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 983,85
|-34,25
|-0,34
|Nickelpreis
|23 988,50
|88,50
|0,37
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Abwärtssog: Wall Street tiefrot -- ATX und DAX sacken ab -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen geht es zum Wochenstart weiter abwärts. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich im Montagshandel mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den Märkten in Asien gab es am Montag keine einheitliche Tendenz.