SIBANYE-Stillwater has terminated an agreement to buy a nickel mine and a copper project in Brazil which it announced last year would cost it $1bn to conclude.This follows “a geotechnical event” at one of the assets – the Santa Rita nickel mine – which the South African headquartered group today said was “expected to be material and adverse to the business”.As the transaction was to buy the two assets in parallel, the purchase of the Serrote copper project has also been terminated.Shares in Sibanye-Stillwater fell 2.4% in early Johannesburg trade.“This should be a short-term positive for the stock, as many investors are not that comfortable with the company’s battery material strategy, in our view,” said Arnold van Graan, an analyst for Nedbank Securities.Pulling a $1bn deal would also boost the prospects of an improved dividend for shareholders, said Van Graan although he added that they might also wonder at the quality of other assets the company has bought, or is considering. The post Sibanye-Stillwater pulls $1bn Brazil asset deal following “geotechnical event” at nickel mine appeared first on Miningmx.