Goldpreis
|
14.02.2022 15:05:56
Sibanye-Stillwater to meet unions after gold division workers reject latest pay offer
SIBANYE-Stillwater said it had received a letter from four unions representing employees at the firm’s gold operations requesting a meeting ahead of a possible strike.This was after a mass meeting of union members at the firm’s Driefontein operations, west of Johannesburg in which Sibanye-Stillwater’s latest pay offer was rejected.“The unions have asked to meet with management and we are trying to schedule a suitable time to engage with them,” said James Wellsted, spokesman for Sibanye-Stillwater.The request for the meeting was sent by four unions including the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union, the National Union of Mineworkers, UASA and Solidarity which had earlier recommended Sibanye-Stillwater’s last offer.“Solidarity cannot speak on behalf of other trade unions but will encourage its members to consider the new offer favourably,” Solidarity General Secretary Gideon du Plessis said earlier this month.Sibanye-Stillwater revised previous offers of increase from R570 to R670 for lowest-paid employees to R800 for each of the three years. Miners, artisans and officials would receive salary increases of 5% for each of the three years in terms of the new offer.The unions are demanding R1,000 for the same period, NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu told Bloomberg News on Sunday. The start of a strike hasn’t been decided, but will occur after notice is served on Monday, he said.Wage negotiations between unions have been underway for about seven months.Sibanye-Stillwater said previously that it had “… revised our offer a number of times since these negotiations began. As we have said we remain committed to a wage agreement that is fair, but also considers the sustainability of our operations”.Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold division contributed about 6% of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the six months ended June. The company, which rescheduled its year-end results announcement to March 3, derives most of its profits from production of platinum group metals (PGMs).However, the company said it will not cross subsidise its operations.In October, Sibanye-Stillwater reported a decline in the average basket price of its PGMs to R42,347/4E per ounce in the September quarter from R54,148/4E oz in the June quarter.This was partly behind lower group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of R14.9bn. In the June quarter, Sibanye-Stillwater reported record group EBITDA of R20.7bn.The post Sibanye-Stillwater to meet unions after gold division workers reject latest pay offer appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 869,49
|25,99
|1,41
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Konflikt belastet: Dow Jones unter Druck -- ATX sackt ab -- DAX fällt zeitweise unter 15.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Zum Wochenbeginn halten sich Anleger an der Wall Street zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag tiefrot. Der deutsche Leitindex muss deutliche Verluste hinnehmen. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mit negativen Vorzeichen.