01.11.2023 10:48:47

Sibanye-Stillwater to push ahead with Mt. Lyell copper study

SIBANYE-Stillwater today said it had exercised its right to buy Mt Lyell, a copper mine located in Tasmania.An option to acquire Mt Lyell for $10m, which was owned Indian conglomerate Vedanta through Copper Mines of Tasmania, came with its acquisition in 2021 of Australia’s New Century Resources, a base metals tailings reprocessing business.“Mt Lyell potentially provides a low cost exposure to copper, adding primary production of copper to our current lithium and nickel exposure,” said Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater.The South African miner will now embark on a feasibility study which will look into reopening of Mt. Lyell. Mt Lyell is a previously operated underground copper mine (with gold by-products), said Sibanye-Stillwater. It opened in 1894 and operated until 2014 when it was put on care and maintenance.Sibanye-Stillwater has identified copper as a metal it wants to own on scale. In addition to Mt. Lyell, the company is also in discussions with the Zambian government for the acquisition of Mopani Copper.In August, Sibanye-Stillwater said it had joined forces with a Chinese partner to take control of Mopani Copper which it hoped to conclude imminently. Since then, however, there has been no update.According to the Financial Times last week, Sibanye-Stillwater now faces a rival bid from Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), United Arab Emirates’ largest listed company.Sibanye-Stillwater said earlier in October it would not countenance a bidding war when contesting for new assets. Shareholders are also unlikely to support Sibanye-Stillwater taking on unnecessary costs given that it announced on October 25 job cuts at its South African platinum group metal (PGM) mines.Regarding New Century Resources Sibanye-Stillwater has overhauled management following its July R1.5bn purchase of shares it didn’t already own in the company. This followed a recapitalisation of the business following flooding and other operational mishaps.The post Sibanye-Stillwater to push ahead with Mt. Lyell copper study appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Kupferpreis 8 065,65 35,85 0,45

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gute Stimmung hält weiter an: ATX und DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen legen zu
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende höher erwartet. Die asiatischen Börsen können am Freitag steigen; in Japan findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. An den Aktienmärkten in den USA griffen die Anleger auch am Donnerstag weiter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen