Kupferpreis
|
01.11.2023 10:48:47
Sibanye-Stillwater to push ahead with Mt. Lyell copper study
SIBANYE-Stillwater today said it had exercised its right to buy Mt Lyell, a copper mine located in Tasmania.An option to acquire Mt Lyell for $10m, which was owned Indian conglomerate Vedanta through Copper Mines of Tasmania, came with its acquisition in 2021 of Australia’s New Century Resources, a base metals tailings reprocessing business.“Mt Lyell potentially provides a low cost exposure to copper, adding primary production of copper to our current lithium and nickel exposure,” said Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater.The South African miner will now embark on a feasibility study which will look into reopening of Mt. Lyell. Mt Lyell is a previously operated underground copper mine (with gold by-products), said Sibanye-Stillwater. It opened in 1894 and operated until 2014 when it was put on care and maintenance.Sibanye-Stillwater has identified copper as a metal it wants to own on scale. In addition to Mt. Lyell, the company is also in discussions with the Zambian government for the acquisition of Mopani Copper.In August, Sibanye-Stillwater said it had joined forces with a Chinese partner to take control of Mopani Copper which it hoped to conclude imminently. Since then, however, there has been no update.According to the Financial Times last week, Sibanye-Stillwater now faces a rival bid from Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), United Arab Emirates’ largest listed company.Sibanye-Stillwater said earlier in October it would not countenance a bidding war when contesting for new assets. Shareholders are also unlikely to support Sibanye-Stillwater taking on unnecessary costs given that it announced on October 25 job cuts at its South African platinum group metal (PGM) mines.Regarding New Century Resources Sibanye-Stillwater has overhauled management following its July R1.5bn purchase of shares it didn’t already own in the company. This followed a recapitalisation of the business following flooding and other operational mishaps.The post Sibanye-Stillwater to push ahead with Mt. Lyell copper study appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|8 065,65
|35,85
|0,45
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGute Stimmung hält weiter an: ATX und DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen legen zu
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende höher erwartet. Die asiatischen Börsen können am Freitag steigen; in Japan findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. An den Aktienmärkten in den USA griffen die Anleger auch am Donnerstag weiter zu.