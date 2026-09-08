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08.09.2026 10:14:25

Sibanye-Stillwater to shut Kwezi platinum shaft costing 1,000 jobs

SIBANYE-Stillwater is to close its Kwezi platinum group metals shaft near Rustenburg which could affect over 1,000 full time employees and contractors.

The miner said on Tuesday that while Kwezi shaft produced positive cash flow in its latest financial statement, declining production would see it return to its long-term trends of lossmaking. Discussions with unions and non-unionised employees were underway in terms of Section 189 of South Africa’s Labour Relations Act.

“Unfortunately, given the depletion of economically mineable reserves and the corresponding declining financial outlook, it is necessary to commence consultations regarding the future of Kwezi shaft,” said Richard Stewart, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater in an announcement to the JSE.

 

The post Sibanye-Stillwater to shut Kwezi platinum shaft costing 1,000 jobs appeared first on Miningmx.

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