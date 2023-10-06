Goldpreis
|
06.10.2023 09:36:26
Sibanye-Stillwater’s Froneman appointed chairperson of World Gold Council
NEAL Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater has been appointed chairperson of the World Gold Council, the JSE-lsited group said today.“In a world undergoing change, the gold industry must continue its innovative and forward-thinking approach to remain relevant,” said Froneman of the appointment. “I eagerly anticipate the challenge ahead as we build on the pioneering work the WGC has already undertaken,” he said.The council is led by former banker David Tait who has identified improvements in the way gold is traded, especially for large financial institutions, as a key strategic goal for the organisation. Tait wants to develop a tradeable ‘unit’ of gold bringing fungibility to the metal it doesn’t currently possess.In addition, the WGC is developing a database of gold supply in an effort to improve the metal’s provenance. Tait wants gold producers to report more comprehensively on their community and host country relationships.Said Tait today: “I look forward to working with him [Froneman] in this new capacity, and to furthering our work to improve the gold market and demonstrate the valuable contribution responsible gold mining makes to the world and host communities.”Froneman’s appointment follows market questions as to Sibanye-Stillwater’s long term ownership of its South African gold mines which have struggled to produce positive cash flow in the past.Froneman said recently that efforts were underway to save about 150,000 ounces of unprofitable gold production whilst another 150,000 oz of gold output was likely to be closed in the coming months.The post Sibanye-Stillwater’s Froneman appointed chairperson of World Gold Council appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 822,47
|2,09
|0,11
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Daten vom US-Arbeitsmarkt: ATX oberhalb der Nulllinie -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Freitagshandel leicht gen Norden, während es am deutschen Aktienmarkt klar nach oben geht. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich am Freitag unterschiedlich.