Kupferpreis
|
20.09.2023 21:01:24
Sierra Metals puts Cusi silver mine up for sale as it pivots to copper
Sierra Metals (TSX: SMT) is placing its Cusi silver mine in Mexico on care and maintenance and has started the process to sell the mine amid the company’s shift towards copper. SCP Resource Finance will act as financial advisor for the Cusi mine sale process.“Earlier this year, the company deemed the Cusi silver mine a non-core asset, and given current market conditions has made the difficult decision to put the mine on care and maintenance,” Ernesto Balarezo Valdez, Sierra Metals’ CEO, stated in Wednesday’s press release.“In efforts to crystalize value for shareholders we have a process underway to sell Cusi. Sierra is transitioning to become a copper-focused mining company,” he added.The planned sale of the Cusi mine, according to Valdez, would allow Sierra to focus on its two key mines, Yauricocha in Peru and Bolivar in Mexico, where he believes have “significant potential to continue growing our copper production.”Located in Chihuahua state, the Cusi underground mine has the capacity to produce 1,200 tonnes per day from a processing plant that includes a conventional ball mill and flotation plants fed from a crushing circuit. The flotation circuit has the ability to produce silver, lead and zinc concentrates.Last year, the Cusi mine produced roughly 1.5 million silver-equivalent ounces using sub-level caving and long-hole mining methods, at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$23.17 per silver-equivalent ounce sold.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|8 129,55
|-146,45
|-1,77
|Silberpreis
|23,41
|0,14
|0,60
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: Dow beendet Handel im Minus -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich mit schwacher Performance -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
An der Wall Street waren am Donnerstag Verluste zu beobachten. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel deutlich abwärts. Auch an der deutschen Börse hielten am Donnerstag die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.