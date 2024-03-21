Goldpreis
|
21.03.2024 15:40:46
Signal Gold evaluates strategic alternatives for Goldboro project
Signal Gold (TSX: SGNL) said on Thursday it has begun evaluating potential strategic alternatives to advance its flagship Goldboro project in Nova Scotia. BMO Capital Markets will act as the company’s financial advisor in the process.Goldboro is an advanced-stage gold project located in Guysborough county, NS. To date, Signal has successfully progressed the project through several permitting milestones, with the most recent being the environmental assessment approval in August 2022.Applications for the key remaining permits have all been submitted, and the company said it remains committed to working to obtain these permits within the next 12 months.At the same time, its exploration team continued to grow the mineral resource and demonstrating its upside. The measured and indicated mineral resource at Goldboro is currently estimated at 1.42 million oz. (15.7 million tonnes at 2.82 g/t gold) for the open pit, and 1.16 million oz. (5.9 million tonnes at 6.09 g/t gold) underground.The project is subjected to a feasibility study (2021) that demonstrated an approximate 11-year life of mine with average gold production of 100,000 oz. per annum and an average diluted gold grade of 2.26 g/t.Its after-tax net present value, discounted at 5%, is pegged at C$328 million, with an internal rate of return of 25.5% and projected payback of 2.9 years. The initial capital cost is estimated C$271 million, and the life-of-mine sustaining capital at C$63.1 million.Still, the intrinsic value this “robust, high-grade project with significant leverage in an increasing gold price environment” is being substantially discounted, Signal said in its media release, and the company is “focused on being capital efficient, with an emphasis on minimizing shareholder dilution and maximizing value.”“Signal Gold recognizes that a larger, better capitalized, or cash flow generating company could be better positioned to advance or assist in the advancement of Goldboro over the development timeline,” it stated.Shares of Signal Gold shot up 11.7% to C$0.095 by 10:40 a.m. in Toronto. Over the past 52 weeks it traded within a range of C$0.08-C$0.35. The gold junior has a market capitalization of C$23.9 million ($17.7m).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 166,28
|-14,91
|-0,68
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX etwas stärker -- Rallypause bei der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt steigt leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich derweil knapp in Grün. Der Wall Street geht zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.