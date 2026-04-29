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29.04.2026 16:26:59
SIL vs. GDX: Silver Miners Outpaced Gold Miners in 2025. Will It Last?
The Global X - Silver Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SIL) could appeal to investors seeking aggressive silver-market exposure, while the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:GDX) may suit those prioritizing lower costs and gold-sector liquidity.Both exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer targeted access to the extraction side of the precious metals market. While SIL focuses specifically on silver mining companies, GDX provides a broader window into the gold mining industry. These funds are often used as tactical tools for investors who expect metal prices to rise, as mining company profits can fluctuate more significantly than the bullion prices themselves. This dynamic makes them potentially more volatile than holding physical metal or a spot-price ETF.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 567,67
|-54,93
|-1,19
|Silberpreis
|73,33
|-0,43
|-0,58