Silver ETF Faceoff: Will SLV or SIL Give You Better Exposure to the Shiny Metal?

The choice between iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) and Global X-Silver Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SIL) depends on whether an investor seeks direct commodity price exposure or the operational leverage of mining companies.

Investors often turn to silver as both a precious metal hedge and an industrial commodity. While the iShares trust provides a direct line to the spot price movements of the metal, the Global X fund offers a different approach by investing in the companies that extract it. Whether choosing between the raw material or the producers, understanding the underlying assets is essential for navigating the silver market. This match-up explores the trade-offs between holding the physical asset through a trust versus owning a basket of mining equities.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the end of trading on Oct. 5, 2026.

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