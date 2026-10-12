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12.10.2026 19:46:02
Silver Falls to $60. Is Now the Time to Load Up on the Precious Metal?
Silver has been crashing in value over the past several months. Back in January, it hit highs of more than $120, and now, it's at about half of that value. The excitement around the precious metal has waned. While it's normally seen as a go-to investment in times of uncertainty, with bond yields rising, risk-averse investors have arguably more compelling options to consider these days.
The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV), which tracks silver, is down 21% since the start of the year. But long-term investors are still sitting on some solid gains, as it has risen by 160% over the course of five years. At a more discounted valuation, and with there still being plenty of risk in the markets these days, could this be an underrated time to load up on silver?
Image source: Getty Images.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|59,48
|-0,86
|-1,43
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