Silberpreis

74,78
USD
2,60
3,60 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
30.12.2025 10:25:00

Silver Is Obliterating the Stock Market in 2025 With a 168% Return. Here's a Simple Way to Buy It for 2026

Gold has increased in value by 72% in 2025, crushing major stock market indexes like the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq-100. It has even outperformed shares of artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse Nvidia. Elevated inflation, soaring government debt, and heightened economic uncertainty are just a few factors pushing the yellow metal higher.Gold's close sibling, silver, is doing even better, with a whopping 168% gain this year. It's benefiting from the same tailwinds, but a supply shortage is acting like rocket fuel for this rally. Could 2026 bring further gains? I'll explore that possibility below, and give investors a simple way to buy the precious metal with minimal fuss.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Silberpreis 74,78 2,60 3,60

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX mit Rekordhoch -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag Gewinne. Der DAX präsentiert sich ebenfalls fester. Asiens Börsen fanden auch am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen