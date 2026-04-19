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19.04.2026 23:15:00
Silver Is Outperforming Gold in 2026. Does SLV Deserve a Spot in Your Portfolio?
Precious metals have had a banner couple of years, to say the very least. Gold is up 152% over the past five years and 54% in the past 12 months alone.It's not hard to see why either. Gold and silver are the oldest hedges against chaos and uncertainty in human history. They have always held value, and they likely always will.But which precious metal should you add to your portfolio? Based on returns alone, the answer is fairly obvious. Silver has dramatically outperformed gold over the entirety of the precious metal bull run. Over the past five years, silver is up 200%, and it's up 135% over the past 12 months alone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|80,98
|2,55
|3,25
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