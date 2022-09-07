Silver Mountain to restart mine, refurbish 2,000 tonne per day mill in Peru

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Silver Mountain Resources (TSXV: AGMR) is set to embark on the restart process of its Castrovirreyna project in Huancavelica, Peru, beginning with refurbishment work on the 2,000 t/d concentrator plant.A team of engineers will arrive on Friday morning to commence the work. The first stage of the process will be mainly focused in the crushing area, including the inspection, evaluation, and redesign of conveyor belts, chutes and apron feeders. Upon the completion of these activities, the company expects to focus on the other major areas of the plant such as grinding, flotation, filtering, thickening and complementary services such as mechanical, electrical and instrumentation.“This milestone is the beginning of our expedited and low-capex restart process. We are looking forward to executing the required activities to allow us to re-commence production in the short run around December 2023,” Silver Mountain CEO Alfredo Bazo said in a news release. The Castrovirreyna project is located within a mining district that consists of silver-rich, polymetallic veins that host many significant mineral deposits. These include the Dorita and Reliquias properties, which are still underexplored.The plan for Silver Mountain is to restart production at Reliquias – an underground mine with potential mineral resources distributed over 10 veins and undertake exploration activities at the nearby silver camps. The Dorita property is also a former underground mine characterized by silver-rich polymetallic veins.