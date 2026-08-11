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11.08.2026 18:20:34
Silver price slips as investors bank gains ahead of US CPI
Silver retreated from a seven-week high Tuesday as investors took profits before a key US inflation report, trimming a rally that has lifted the metal about 12% in little more than a week.The metal traded near $65 an ounce after reaching an intraday high above $66, extending a volatile run that has carried silver almost 13% higher over the past month. It remains well below its January record.Investors are weighing two opposing forces. Higher oil prices tied to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz threaten to revive inflation and keep interest rates elevated, typically a headwind for non-yielding metals. Softer US employment data, meanwhile, has bolstered expectations for easier monetary policy and pressured the dollar.The next major test arrives Wednesday, when the US Bureau of Labor Statistics releases July consumer-price data at 8:30 a.m. ET. June prices fell 0.4% from the previous month while annual inflation stood at 3.5%. A stronger-than-expected July reading could weigh on silver, while softer inflation could reinforce expectations for lower rates.Industrial supportSilver’s rally has also drawn support from industrial demand, particularly from China’s solar and electricity sectors. The metal is a critical component of photovoltaic cells, linking its price increasingly closely to growth in renewable-energy manufacturing.Precious-metals equities have reflected some of that optimism. Pan American Silver (TSX: PAAS; NYSE: PAAS) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) have posted strong gains over the past month as investors position for further strength in the metal.“Silver miners appear to be moving ahead of silver itself,” Tavi Costa, macro strategist at Crescat Capital, wrote on X. “Yes, be on your toes for some normal volatility near resistance, but a breakout here could simply be a matter of time, in my view. Game on.”Crescat has direct exposure to the precious-metals sector. Its March 31 portfolio disclosure included stakes in several silver-focused explorers and developers, including Silver Bow Mining, Eloro Resources, Alaska Silver and Kuya Silver. The firm says its published holdings are updated quarterly on a 45-day delay and may differ among its funds and client accounts.The broader precious-metals complex has remained firm. US silver futures rose 2.8% Monday to settle at $65.106 an ounce, their second consecutive advance, while gold futures finished at $4,361.80. Silver was still more than 40% below its January peak despite being roughly three-quarters above its 52-week low.A break back below $60 would erase much of silver’s latest advance, while a sustained move through the recent highs could reinforce momentum after the sharp August rally. Wednesday’s inflation report may determine which side gains control.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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