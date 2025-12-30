Silberpreis

71,30
USD
-4,95
-6,49 %
30.12.2025 20:11:37

Silver Rallies After Worst Day In 5 Years — Metals Bounce Back

Silver futures, tracked by the iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV), staged a recovery on Tuesday, following Monday's historic plunge which marked the sharpest single-day decline in five years. SLV shares are climbing. See the chart and price action here. The white metal, which has outshone almost every other asset class in 2025, found support as buyers rushed in to capitalize on the dip, dragging gold, copper and platinum upward in a broad metals rally.Monday's CrashMonday's flash crash had multiple triggers: The CME Group’s hike in margin requirements raised the cost of a single silver contract to $25,000, triggering forced liquidations, which combined with a wave of profit-taking to turn the ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
