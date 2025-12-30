|
30.12.2025 20:11:37
Silver Rallies After Worst Day In 5 Years — Metals Bounce Back
Silver futures, tracked by the iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV), staged a recovery on Tuesday, following Monday's historic plunge which marked the sharpest single-day decline in five years. SLV shares are climbing. See the chart and price action here. The white metal, which has outshone almost every other asset class in 2025, found support as buyers rushed in to capitalize on the dip, dragging gold, copper and platinum upward in a broad metals rally.Monday's CrashMonday's flash crash had multiple triggers: The CME Group’s hike in margin requirements raised the cost of a single silver contract to $25,000, triggering forced liquidations, which combined with a wave of profit-taking to turn the ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|71,30
|-4,95
|-6,49