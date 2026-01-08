|
08.01.2026 10:12:00
Silver Soared by 144% in 2025. History Says This Could Happen in 2026
If you're a stock market investor, last year was fruitful but also quite bumpy. Corporate earnings were strong, but investors had to navigate a rising inflation rate, a rising unemployment rate, and political uncertainty headlined by President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs, which triggered a temporary crash in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stock market index.On top of that, the U.S. government ran another trillion-dollar budget deficit that sent the national debt soaring to new highs. All of this political and economic uncertainty fueled a 64% surge in the price of gold in 2025, which has been a reliable store of value for thousands of years.But gold's close sibling silver delivered an even bigger return of 144% last year. It benefited from many of the same tailwinds, but a looming global supply shortage served as rocket fuel for its rally. Could 2026 bring similar returns? Here's what history says.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|78,83
|1,84
|2,39
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Dow etwas stärker -- ATX leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag letztlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendiert, kann der deutsche Leitindex etwas zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnet weitere Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.