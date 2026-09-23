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23.09.2026 15:00:00
Silver Stocks Are Turning High Margins Into Dividends for Shareholders. 1 Precious Metals Stock to Buy Right Now.
Gold and silver prices surged into 2026, then pulled back sharply. That said, precious metals remain in focus amid rising fiscal debt and geopolitical tensions, and prices remain elevated.
Higher metals prices can translate into wider margins, and precious metals streaming company Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) is turning that tailwind into something investors can really appreciate: cold, hard cash. After raising its dividend by 18% earlier this year, Wheaton still has plenty of room to reward shareholders.
Here's what investors need to know.
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|63,59
|-0,90
|-1,40