Silver Stocks Are Turning High Margins Into Dividends for Shareholders. 1 Precious Metals Stock to Buy Right Now.

Gold and silver prices surged into 2026, then pulled back sharply. That said, precious metals remain in focus amid rising fiscal debt and geopolitical tensions, and prices remain elevated.

Higher metals prices can translate into wider margins, and precious metals streaming company Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) is turning that tailwind into something investors can really appreciate: cold, hard cash. After raising its dividend by 18% earlier this year, Wheaton still has plenty of room to reward shareholders.

Here's what investors need to know.

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