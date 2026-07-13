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13.07.2026 14:43:00
Silver Surged, Then Slumped, in the First Half of 2026. Here's My Prediction of What's Ahead for the Precious Metal.
Silver often plays second fiddle to gold in people's portfolios, but the two work very differently. Like gold, silver acts as a store of value, but it also has many industrial uses, including in solar panels and artificial intelligence (AI) chips. I have a personal interest in silver prices, because when I'm not writing about finance, I'm a hobbyist silversmith, making this precious metal both an investment and a resource for me.Silver gained almost 150% in 2025, boosted by a mixture of industrial and investor demand. Its price continued to rise in 2026, soaring to a high of $121.64 per troy ounce on Jan. 29 before plummeting by around 27% the following day amid fears that then-Federal Reserve Chair nominee Kevin Warsh would adopt a more hawkish stance. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|57,96
|-1,91
|-3,19
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