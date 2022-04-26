Sitka Gold intercepts 1.21 g/t gold over 62 metres at RC project in Yukon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Sitka Gold (CSE: SIG) published results of the first diamond drill holes completed during its 2022 winter exploration program at the district-scale RC gold project.The property comprises a land package of 37,600 hectares within the Tombstone gold belt of Yukon. The target at the RC project is an intrusion-related gold system. Other intrusion-related deposits found throughout the Tombstone belt include Victoria Gold’s Eagle and Olive deposits, Golden Predator’s Brewery Creek deposits, and Florin Resources’ Florin deposit.Drilling by Sitka in 2020 led to the discovery of a 500-by-2,000-metre intrusion-related gold system at the Saddle-Eiger zone. This has been the main focus of drilling at the RC project in 2020 and 2021. The recently completed winter drill program focused on the Blackjack zone, where the final drill hole of the 2021 drill program intersected 220.1 metres grading 1.17 g/t gold from surface, including 50.5 metres of 2.08 g/t gold. This newly discovered zone is open both laterally and to depth.Four diamond drill holes were completed for a total of 1,242.8 metres during the winter drilling, part of Sitka’s planned 10,000-metre drill campaign on the RC property. The remaining 9,000 or so metres are to be completed in the spring-summer program.DDRCCC-22-022, the first drill hole, returned 273 metres of 0.52 g/t gold from 46 to 319 metres, including 124 metres of 0.81 g/t gold from 193 metres, 62 metres of 1.21 g/t gold from 253 metres, 14 metres of 3.85 g/t gold from 253 metres and 2 metres of 6.36 g/t gold from 313 metres.“Hole 22 has produced some fantastic results with characteristics similar to those seen in our initial Blackjack zone discovery hole and further enforces our belief that we have found a structurally controlled, high-grade gold corridor within the larger intrusion-related gold system at RC Gold,” stated Cor Coe, CEO and director of Sitka. Coe noted that hole 22 is the first follow-up drill hole completed since the company’s discovery of the Blackjack zone. “With elevated gold values encountered from surface to the final 364.6 metre depth of hole 22, in both intrusive and metasedimentary host rocks, plus visible gold observed across several intervals, we now have confirmation that this exciting new gold zone is indeed open for expansion,” Coe said.The company’s focus now will be to determine the parameters of this gold-rich zone and building tonnage as we work toward a resource estimate.