Skiing Swell is White Gold for Mountaintown Housing Markets

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Everyone wants to hit the slopes these days, but resorts are wary of getting out ahead of their skis again.After what many considered a disastrous and over-crowded ski season, resorts across the country are revamping their lifts, terrain, and lodges to meet the demands of a post-pandemic, ski-crazy public, which in turn has given a major boost to local housing markets, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Not all the locals are doing backflips.Continue reading