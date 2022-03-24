Kaffeepreis
24.03.2022 01:00:30
Skyrocketing Fertilizer Costs Come For The Coffee Industry
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.For most of the year so far, coffee producers have kept a feather in their cappuccino as soaring prices have roiled just about every other industry but theirs. Unfortunately, it turns out, coffee hadn't dodged inflation entirely – it's just arriving a little latte to the party.Across the world, coffee farmers are struggling to adjust to the increasingly exorbitant price of fertilizer, and are now beginning to feel the same sting burning the rest of the agricultural industry.Continue reading
