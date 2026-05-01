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01.05.2026 18:12:00
SLV: The Largest Silver ETF in the World -- but Is It Still the Best Way to Own Silver in 2026?
Gold has gotten a lot of attention over the past year as a safe haven during volatile stock markets. But the other precious metal, silver, has actually been a better investment. Over the past year, the price of silver has increased 126% to roughly $74.42 as of April 23. Thatʻs a better return than Nvidia (up 84%) or Broadcom (up 119%) had over the past year. It is also better than gold, which is up roughly 40.5% over the past 12 months.Silver surged to a record high of $121 per ounce in late January, fueled by industrial usage for solar panels, consumer electronics, 5G technology, data centers, electric vehicles, among other applications. But it crashed after its late January high due to a variety of factors, including supply constraints and the announcement of Kevin Warsh as the new Fed chair.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|75,42
|1,66
|2,25