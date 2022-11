Soaring diesel prices a ‘severe shock’ to UK motorists, says RAC

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Cost rose by 10p a litre to average of 190.5p in October in third worst monthly increase on recordDrivers experienced a “severe shock” after the price of diesel shot up in October amid the fallout from the Opec+ oil cartel’s decision to cut production, the RAC has said.The price of diesel rose by 10p a litre to 190.5p on average – the third worst monthly increase on record, behind previous increases this year, data from the motoring group showed. Continue reading...