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16.07.2026 12:45:00
Social Security Retirees Just Got Bad News About the 2027 COLA, but There Is a Silver Lining
Social Security retirees are about to enter the most crucial part of the year when it comes to determining their benefit increase in 2027. At the start of the year, experts predicted that next year's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) could be similar to this year's.But everything changed when the Iran war started, pushing energy prices higher, which trickled down throughout many aspects of inflation. Recently, Social Security recipients received bad news about their 2027 COLA, but there is a silver lining.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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